Watch CW Trailers for the Charmed Reboot, Greg Berlanti's All American

The CW on Thursday unveiled its fall 2018 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including the highly anticipated Charmed reboot and the Greg Berlanti-EP’d All American.

Sneak peeks of other shows, including The Originals spinoff Legacies, and midseason entries Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, have not yet been released.

Scroll down for the trailers in their entirety:

ALL AMERICAN (Wednesday at 9/8c)

CHARMED (Sunday at 9/8c)

