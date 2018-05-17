Supernatural's Misha Collins Teases Finale's 'Oh $#*!' Moment, Shares His Big Wish for Episode 300

Earmuffs, kids! because the always irrepressible (and always dapper) Misha Collins is here to preview Supernatural‘s Season 13 finale, airing tonight at 8/7c.

Speaking with TVLine at The CW’s Upfronts red (or, gray) carpet on Thursday morning, Collins teased the season-ending battle ahead for Sam, Dean and Castiel — and what it might unleash, win or lose.

Per the official CW synopsis for the episode, titled “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Our heroes, Sam and Dean Winchester, continue to be tested in the battle between good and evil, but one impulsive decision could alter the lives of one the brothers forever.”

Also in the video Q&A above, Collins gets explicit… er, specific about the situation that Cas finds himself in when this season cuts to black, and then he weighs in a bit on the mysterious new character that co-star Jensen Ackles got to play for the finale.

Collins also offers a small hint about what might be in store for Season 14, reveals the secrets of his “Apocalypse World Cas” portrayal, and then, last but not least, shares his greatest hope for the series’ landmark Episode 300, which will land midway through Season 14.