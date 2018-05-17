TVLine Items: Sense8 Finale Trailer, Ballers and Insecure Returns and More

The end is near, Sense8 fans: Netflix has released a trailer for the series’ two-hour wrap-up movie (debuting Friday, June 8).

In the finale, “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates,” per the official release.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ballers will return for Season 4 (watch a first look below) on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10/9c on HBO, followed by the Season 3 premiere of Insecure at 10:30 pm.

* Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones) will star as Catherine of Aragon in Starz’s limited series The Spanish Princess.

* Amazon has given a 10-episode order to the vengeance-driven Nazi-hunting series The Hunt, from executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out).

* NBC will air The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special in 2019, with today’s artists recreating Presley’s musical performances from the 1968 event.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?