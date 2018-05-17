Ratings: Designated Survivor Ticks Up With Finale, Code Black Also Rises

Designated Survivor wrapped its two-season ABC term on Wednesday night with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, hitting a 6-week high in audience while ticking up from last week’s demo low.

TVLine readers gave the likely series finale an average grade of “B+.”

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.2), Modern Family (5 mil/1.3) and American Housewife (4.1 mil/1.1) were all steady, while the cancelled Alex Inc. (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Empire (5.1 mil/1.6) held steady to again top Wednesday in the demo; Star (3.9 mil/1.3) ticked up.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.3 mil/0.4) and The Originals (810K/0.3) were steady in the demo, while the former’s finale drew its best audience since Jan. 31.

NBC | The Blacklist finale (5.1 mil/0.7) dipped, as did SVU (5.3 mil/1.0); the Meghan/Harry special did 3.7 mil/0.6.

CBS | Survivor (7.5 mil/1.4) dipped, SEAL Team (6.2 mil/0.9) was steady with its finale and Code Black (5.9 mil/0.8) ticked up.

