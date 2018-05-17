NCIS: New Orleans Showrunner Exits in Wake of Misconduct Investigation

NCIS: New Orleans exec producer/showrunner Brad Kern — who had been accused of creating a hostile work environment on the CBS procedural — is stepping away from the show, Deadline reports. He will be succeeded by EP Chris Silber.

The news comes in the wake of a December report that CBS Studios had conducted a pair of internal investigations after several of his NCIS: New Orleans colleagues complained about his behavior. Per Deadline, Kern subsequently completed six months of sensitivity training/counseling and there had been no new further complaints filed against him since.

“We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously,” CBS TV Studios said in a statement at the time. “Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

Kern, whose previous showrunning credits include the original Charmed, is expected to remain on the NCIS: New Orleans payroll as a consultant.