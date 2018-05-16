TVLine Items: Elisabeth Shue Joins Amazon's Boys, Kimmy Trailer and More

CSI alumna Elisabeth Shue is taking charge of some bad superheroes.

The actress will co-star in Amazon’s straight-to-series comic book adaptation The Boys as Vice President of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama — adapted by Eric Kripke (Timeless, Supernatural) — revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes. Shue’s Madelyn oversees PR dilemmas, such as when superhero A-Train accidentally kills an innocent bystander, or when a mayor requests a superhero for his own beleaguered city.

* The first half of Arrested Development Season 5 will debut Tuesday, May 29 on Netflix, while the second half will be available at a TBA date.

#ArrestedDevelopment Season 5 will be split into two parts — the first eight episodes premiere May 29 and the second batch of eight will debut at a later date pic.twitter.com/SNTy4U8IrX — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 16, 2018

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4, the first six episodes of which premiere Wednesday, May 30.

* Busy Philipps (Cougar Town) and Nicole Richie (Great News) will appear on the upcoming HBO comedy Camping, starring Jennifer Garner and executive-produced by Girls bosses Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

* Check out a promo for Tina Fey’s return to Saturday Night Live this weekend:

