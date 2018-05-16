Batman Prequel About Alfred the Butler Gets Series Order at Epix

What was Bruce Wayne’s butler like long before Bruce Wayne was even born, and thus a really long time before Batman was even a glint in anyone’s eye?

Epix will answer all such burning questions with Pennyworth, a preeeeeequel that has received a straight-to-series, 10-episode order.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pennyworth will explore Alfred’s origins as a former SAS soldier who opened a security business with Bruce Wayne’s billionaire father Thomas in circa 1960s London.

Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller will pen the pilot and executive-produce alongside Danny Cannon, who will direct the pilot as he did with Gotham, though this new project will not involve Gotham’s Sean Pertwee nor be set in the same universe as Fox’s own prequel series.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” network boss Michael Wright said in a statement.

Gotham itself was recently renewed for a fifth and final season, to premiere during the 2018-19 TV season.