New Girl Series Finale Video: [Spoiler]'s Back! Plus, a Stroll Down Memory Lane

New Girl is almost gone, girl — and TVLine has not one, but two exclusive sneak peeks at Tuesday’s two-part series finale.

The hour-long sendoff begins with “The Curse of the Pirate Bride” (Fox, 9/8c). Nick and Jess are finally tying the knot, and among the wedding guests is none other than Nick’s good pal Tran (recurring guest star Ralph Ahn). In the clip above, the groom asks his wise-but-silent friend for some pre-wedding advice, while Winston and Schmidt have an unpleasant exchange with Jess’ dad (Rob Reiner).

Then, in “Engram Pattersky,” Jess and Nick reveal that they’re — spoiler alert! — moving out of the loft. But before they do, Jess forces everyone to take a stroll down memory lane, as seen in the second clip below:

Hit PLAY on the sneak peeks above, then tell us in the comments whether you’re emotionally prepared to say goodbye to New Girl.