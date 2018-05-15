Neighborhood Recast: Max Greenfield Takes Over Lead in New CBS Comedy

Max Greenfield, welcome to The Neighborhood.

The New Girl star has been cast in CBS’ new comedy (formerly known as Welcome to the Neighborhood), TVLine has learned. He replaces Josh Lawson (House of Lies), who played the role of Dave Johnson in the pilot.

Per the official character description, Dave is “the nicest guy in the Midwest” who relocates his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood where his extremely outgoing ways are not appreciated by everyone. Greenfield stars opposite Cedric the Entertainer, who plays Calvin Butler, Dave’s highly opinionated next-door neighbor.

The comedy hails from Jim Reynolds (The Big Bang Theory), who will executive-produce along with a team that includes Cedric the Entertainer and James Burrows (Will & Grace). Burrows also directed the pilot.

Greenfield will wrap his seven-season stint as New Girl‘s Schmidt when the series finale airs Tuesday. His other TV credits include American Crime Story, American Horror Story and The Mindy Project.