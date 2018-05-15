Hap and Leonard Cancelled After 3 Seasons at SundanceTV

The adventures of Hap and Leonard are coming to an end: SundanceTV has cancelled the crime drama after three seasons.

Showrunner John Wirth confirmed the cancellation on Twitter Monday night:

.@HapAndLeonard Thanks @SundanceTV @jamespurefoy @bkbmg, @joelansdale, cast, crew, producers, writers, directors and especially our diehard FANS for 3 seasons of Hap and Leonard. We will not be back. — John Wirth (@WirthwhileTV) May 15, 2018

Based on Joe R. Lansdale’s book series, Hap and Leonard starred James Purefoy (The Following) and Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire) as the titular best friends, who teamed up to become amateur private investigators solving crimes in East Texas. Each of its three seasons was inspired by a different Lansdale novel: Savage Season, Mucho Mojo and The Two-Bear Mambo.

Lansdale also posted on social media about the show’s cancellation:

Hap and Leonard officially canceled. Sundance's highest rated show, 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Three Seasons wraps it up, dudes. It was an honor to have worked with the folks on the show, actors, crew, writers,… https://t.co/WJvpfDJEhl — Joe Lansdale (@joelansdale) May 15, 2018

