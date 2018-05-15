Dynasty Promotes Nicollette Sheridan to Series Regular for Season 2

Despite her reputation for being — shall we say — flighty, Alexis Carrington is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Nicollette Sheridan, who made her debut as Dynasty‘s mom-ster midway through the CW drama’s first season, has been promoted to series-regular status for Season 2, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“She is a force to be reckoned with,” Sheridan told TVLine of her character when she first showed up in March. “Dear God, nobody’s safe! She annihilates common boundaries of decency to obtain what she needs. She’s this matriarch of a family that’s cutthroat, crippling and riddled with dirty politics. It’s great television.”

Time will tell what fresh hell Alexis will raise in Season 2, but at least we know one thing for now: She survives the fire!

Your thoughts on Sheridan’s promotion? General hopes for Dynasty‘s second season? Drop ’em in a comment below.