Ratings: Timeless Ticks Up With Finale, as Series Awaits Word on Its Future

NBC bubble drama Timeless this Sunday aired its Season 2 finale, ending with a whiz-bang cliffhanger while its future remains TBD.

The two-hour season-ender averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating from 9:14 to 11:14 pm ET, ticking up versus last week.

TVLine readers gave Timeless‘ finale an average grade of “A”; get scoop on the big twists plus what any possible Season 3 might have in store.

Genius Junior did 3.1 mil/0.6 and then 2.8 mil/0.5.

Elsewhere….

ABC | AFH (5.7 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, American Idol (7.8 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths and the recently cancelled Deception (3.5 mil/0.7) was flat.

CBS | NCIS: Los Angeles (7.3 mil/0.8) was steady, Madam Secretary (5.9 mil/0.6) ticked up.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers‘ first helping (1.5 mil/0.7) and The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.9) were steady, while NBC-bound Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) ticked up. A second serving of Burgers (1.9 mil/0.8) improved on Last Man on Earth‘s series finale.

