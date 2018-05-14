Shadowhunters Finale Video: Clary Gets a Sneak Peek of Her Own Fiery Death

Are you ready to watch the hottest scene of Shadowhunters‘ third season? (Trick question: You are not.)

Because when I say “hottest,” I mean someone is literally burned alive in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the Freeform drama’s two-hour midseason finale (Tuesday, 8/7c). And Clary is forced to watch the entire, scream-y ordeal, as it’s about to be her fate as well.

And without giving too much away, Clary’s isn’t the only familiar face you’re going to see on death row.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.