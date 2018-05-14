Project Runway Returning to Bravo

Project Runway is going home.

The hit reality-TV competition series is returning to its original basic cable stomping ground, Bravo. The move was first announced by network ringleader Andy Cohen at NBC Universal’s Upfronts presentation on Monday.

Runway first premiered on Bravo back in 2004 and aired there for five seasons before relocating to Lifetime, where it recently concluded its 16th season. There, it spawned a number of spinoffs, including Project Runway: Junior and Project Runway All-Stars.

Are you excited for Project Runway‘s return to Bravo?