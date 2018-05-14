No surprise here: Freeform has formally ordered its Pretty Little Liars spinoff to series.

The Perfectionists‘ 10-episode first season finds Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles from the original series and relocating to the city of Beacon Heights, where a new mystery will unfold.

Just like its parent series, the spinoff is based on a series of Sarah Shepard novels and is being executive-produced by Marlene King.

As previously announced, the show’s cast includes Sofia Carson (Descendants) as Ava, a “trendsetting blogger and coder”; Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as Caitlin, “the perfect daughter of two perfect mothers” with political aspirations; Eli Brown as Dylan, a cellist equally dedicated to his boyfriend and his music; Graeme Thomas King as a “brilliant young scientist” named Jeremy; Hayley Erin (General Hospital) in a mysterious unnamed role; and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) as Claire Hotchkiss, the town’s powerful puppet master.

Hit PLAY on the spinoff's first teaser above