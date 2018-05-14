Superman's Margot Kidder Dead at 69

Margot Kidder, best known as Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel in the ’70s/’80s Superman films as well as Kathy Lutz in the fright classic The Amityville Horror, died Sunday at her home in Montana. She was 69. A cause of death is not known, but the actress had long struggled with mental illness.

Kidder appeared in 1978’s Superman, 1980’s Superman II, 1983’s Superman III and 1987’s Superman IV.

Kidder also guest-starred in more than two dozen TV series, including The Mod Squad, Murder, She Wrote, Barnaby Jones, Tales From the Crypt, Boston Common, Touched By an Angel and the WB/CW Superman prequel series Smallville. Her most recent TV stint was a two-episode arc on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters in 2007.

She is survived by daughter Maggie McGuane.