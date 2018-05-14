Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2

More danger is ahead for Will Robinson and his family, now that Netflix has renewed its Lost in Space reboot for a second season.

The news comes one month (and a day!) after the sci-fi series’ first batch of 10 episodes dropped on the streaming service.

Set 30 years in the future, where the Robinson family’s bid to be part of a colonization of a planet near Alpha Centauri is derailed by a long series of most unfortunate events, the new Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens (Black Sails) and Molly Parker (Deadwood) as parents John and Maureen, while Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall and Taylor Russell play kids Will, Penny and Judy.

Ignacio Serricchio (Bones) and Parker Posey round out the cast as Don West and Doctor Smith. And there’s also an alien something nicknamed Robot.

Did you already binge Season 1 of Lost in Space? If so, what did you think? And are you now glad to know the Robinson’s story will continue?