Watch Fox Trailers for Vampire Drama The Passage, The Cool Kids and More

Along with announcing its fall 2018 lineup, Fox on Monday unveiled sneak peeks of its new shows, including The Passage, a new vampire drama starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and The Cool Kids, a geriatric sitcom starring Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan.

Also among the previews released: Sunday night sitcom Rel, starring Get Out scene-stealer Lil Rel Howery, and midseason entry Proven Innocent, a legal drama starring Under the Dome‘s Rachelle Lefevre.

Watch the trailers in their entirety below:

THE COOL KIDS (Friday at 8:30/7:30c)

COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS (Midseason)

LAST MAN STANDING (Friday at 8/7c; previously on ABC)

THE PASSAGE (Midseason)

PROVEN INNOCENT (Midseason)

REL (Sunday at 9:30/8:30c)