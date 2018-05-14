Fall TV Schedule 2018: What's on When? And Versus What?

It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts!), so TVLine as is tradition has complied a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each broadcast network.

NBC and Fox have thus far unveiled their schedules, to be followed by ABC (on Tuesday), CBS (Wednesday) and The CW (Thursday).

• NEW programming for the 2018-19 TV season is listed in RED.

• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES for each network are listed beneath the grid.

FOR MIDSEASON (NEW SHOWS IN CAPS): NBC‘s A.P. Bio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Good Girls, World of Dance, Ellen’s Game of Games, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS, THE TITAN GAMES, ABBY’S, THE ENEMY WITHIN, THE VILLAGE and THE INBETWEEN… FOX‘s The Orville, Gotham, The Four, Beat Shazam, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Love Connection, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Showtime at the Apollo, THE PASSAGE and PROVEN INNOCENT.