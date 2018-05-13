Fall TV: Trailers for NBC's Manifest, New Amsterdam and More

In addition to announcing its fall 2018 schedule, NBC kicked off Upfronts Week on Sunday by releasing trailers for its new series, including the Lost-esque Manifest, Ryan Eggold’s medical drama New Amsterdam and the new family comedy I Feel Bad.

Sneak peeks of other shows, including midseason fare like Mike Schur’s multi-camera sitcom Abby’s and the Jennifer Carpenter thriller The Enemy Within, will be added as they’re released, so bookmark this page and refresh often.

Watch the trailers in their entirety below:

ABBY’S (Midseason)

THE ENEMY WITHIN (Midseason)

I FEEL BAD (Thursday at 9:30/8:30c)

THE INBETWEEN (Midseason)

MANIFEST (Monday at 10/9c)

NEW AMSTERDAM (Tuesday at 10/9c)

THE VILLAGE (Midseason)