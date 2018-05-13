Lucifer Sneak Peek: Will Catching [Spoiler]'s Killer Be Chloe's Final Case?

Will Lucifer‘s perhaps very final case be the capture of a friend’s killer?

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Fox drama’s Season 3 finale (airing Monday at 8/7c), Chloe (played by Lauren German) is having trouble wrapping her head around the notion that Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling), her boss and blink-and-you-missed-it fiance, is behind the tragic murder of prosecutor and colleague Charlotte Richards.

That is, she’s having trouble until she sees Pierce rallying the troops to get justice for Charlotte — and things just don’t smell right. Press play above to see what Chloe does with this new hunch.

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “A Devil of My Word,” Lucifer has an epiphany, Maze decides to mend a broken friendship and “Chloe finally sees the truth.” And viewers should be prepared to be left hanging, seeing as Fox cancelled the series on Friday.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” co-showrunner Joe Henderson wrote on Twitter. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”