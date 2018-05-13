Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Eyes Season 7 Exit — Plus: Who's Returning?

Big changes are afoot at Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund, who plays Dawson on the hit NBC firefighter drama, is not expected to return for Season 7, TVLine has learned.

The Season 6 finale, which aired on Thursday, set up Raymund’s potential exit, when Dawson was approached to join a team of volunteer paramedics to help out in the hurricane-torn Puerto Rico.

As previously reported, leading men Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney have already signed deals to return next season; Eamonn Walker will also be back, as will Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Yuri Sardarov, according to our sister site Deadline. Contract talks are still underway with David Eigenberg, though he, too, is expected to return.

Word of Raymund’s potential exit comes just days after NBC renewed Fire, as well as spinoffs P.D. and Med, for the 2018-19 season.