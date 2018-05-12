NCIS: LA Sneak Peek: Whoa, Did Callen Ghost Anna After Her Bad Shooting?

Oh, Callen…. [Disapproving sigh]

This Sunday on NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, 9/8c), Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) is summoned by the ATF’s Internal Affairs board to discuss Anna Kolcheck’s actions during that recent joint NCIS/ATF case, which ended with her shooting an unarmed Sokolov.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Callen meets up with Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly) before speaking to IA, and we quickly realize that he has been a less-than-stellar sometime-boyfriend since the bad shooting. Plus, are his motives for reaching out now to Anna beyond reproach? Press play above to watch the painfully awkward encounter.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, which is titled “Venganza”: NCIS investigates the murder of a federal prison inmate who was the adopted daughter of a notorious counterfeiter. Then, next Sunday is the two-hour season finale.

