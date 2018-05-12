Brooklyn Nine-Nine Saved, by NBC: Cast Shares 'Gobsmacked' Reactions!

Courtesy of a network that is not NBC

Oh damn. Oh damn. Oh damn.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and creators essentially echoed the seldom stupefied Captain Holt late Friday night, in celebrating the news that NBC — yes, NBC — had rode in on a peacock-colored horse to rescue the cancelled Fox comedy and award it a sixth, 13-episode season.

The big save came some 31 hours after Fox passed on picking up the beloved sitcom, and just shy of the anniversary of when NBC famously un-cancelled Timeless last spring.

Andy Samberg:

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Melissa Fumero:

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

Joe Lo Truglio:

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

Terry Crews:

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

Stephanie Beatriz:

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

Chelsea Peretti:

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

Joel McKinnon Miller:

Thanks NBC!!!

Thanks our amazing Fans!!

We’re back on!!!

More Brooklyn coming your way!!!#brookyln99 — Joel McKinnon Miller (@JoelMcKMiller) May 12, 2018

Dirk Blocker:

Just learned – NBC, baby!!!

99! GOBSMACKED, and oh so excited! My wife and I will begin sufficient celebrations immediately! — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 12, 2018

Series co-creator Mike Schur:

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you — or @NBC — enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

Series co-creator Dan Goor: