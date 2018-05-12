America's Got Talent Adds All-Star Edition for Next Winter on NBC

NBC is aiming to use its summertime hit to warm up the winter, by expanding the America’s Got Talent franchise with a first-ever all-stars edition.

The Peacock network has greenlit America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which will not only bring back fan favorites from past seasons of AGT, but include popular acts from other global editions of the franchise, all of whom will compete against one another. It is set to premiere during the winter of 2018-19.

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” series creator Simon Cowell said in a statement. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment’s reality-TV chief, added, “Bringing the best Got Talent competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

AGT: Original Flavor returns for its 13th season on Tuesday, May 29 at 8/7c.