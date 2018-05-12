Ratings: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ticks Up, Once Hits 2-Month Audience High

ABC bubble drama Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Friday drew 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, up 19 percent and a tenth to mark 5- and 4-week highs heading into next week’s season (?) finale.

Opening ABC’s night, Once Upon a Time (2.3 mil/0.5) rose 15 percent and a tenth with Part 1 of its series finale, marking 2-month and 4-week highs.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dynasty‘s freshman finale (580K/0.1) and the terminal Life Sentence (380K/0.1) were both flat.

NBC | Newly renewed Blindspot (2.8 mil/0.5) was steady with this season’s penultimate episode.

CBS | Leading out of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (5 mil/0.6), Hawaii Five-0 (7.1 mil/0.8) and the Blue Bloods finale (8.7 mil/0.8) both ticked up.

FOX | The Meghan Markle/royal wedding special did 3.7 mil and a 0.7.

