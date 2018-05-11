Roswell Reboot Ordered to Series

Brace yourselves for an alien invasion: The CW has officially ordered the Roswell reboot (now titled Roswell, New Mexico) to series.

A reimagining of the cult classic of the same name — which aired for two seasons on The WB before relocating to UPN for one last hurrah — The CW’s updated version centers around Liz Ortecho (Grey’s Anatomy’s Jeanine Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush (played by The Originals‘ Nathan Parsons): He’s an alien.

Additional cast members include Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) and Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars).

The original Roswell ran from 1999 to 2002 and helped launch the careers of familiar names like Shiri Appleby, Nick Wechsler, Emilie de Ravin and Katherine Heigl.

Will you tune in to the new Roswell? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.