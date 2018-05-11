Nina Dobrev Comedy Fam Receives Series Order at CBS

Nina Dobrev is sinking her teeth into comedy this fall.

CBS has given a series order to Fam, a multi-cam comedy starring the former Vampire Diaries star as a woman trying to get in good with her fiancé’s upstanding family — a plan that’s ruined when her hot mess of a half-sister comes to live with her to escape their disaster of a father. (Families, amirite?)

Tone Bell (Truth Be Told) also stars as Dobrev’s character’s fiancé; the ensemble cast includes Odessa Adlon (Nashville), Brian Stokes Mitchell (The Path) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Ray Donovan).

Fam hails from writers Corinne Kingsbury and Bob Kushell, both of whom will executive-produce alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling. Scott Ellis EP’d and directed the pilot.

Will you make room on your DVR for Fam? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.