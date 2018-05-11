Dynasty Finale: Watch the Alexis-Cristal Smackdown You've Been Waiting For

When TVLine asked Nicollette Sheridan if a full-on Alexis/Cristal blowout was in the cards for Dynasty‘s first season, she told us, “Don’t you fret. It’s coming.” And on tonight’s finale (The CW, 8/7c), her prophecy is fulfilled at last.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the long-awaited altercation between the two Mrs. Carringtons, which just happens to occur moments before Steven and Sam are set to walk down the aisle. (What, did you think a wedding would go off without a hitch? On this show? Honestly, now.)

The fun begins when Cristal confronts Alexis about her “son” Adam (“I think you’re confusing the role of ‘mother’ with ‘sugar mama’,” she quips) before claiming to be more of a mother to Steven and Fallon than Alexis ever was. And before you know it, the women are literally throwing each other against the wall. It’s… incredible.

Hit PLAY on our exclusive clip above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Dynasty‘s finale below.