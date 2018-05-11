The Detour Renewed for Season 4

The Parker clan will continue to put the funny in dysfunnyctional.

The Detour has been renewed for Season 4, TBS announced on Friday, some six weeks after the Season 3 finale aired.

Created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, the family comedy stars Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.

Season 3 of The Detour averaged about a million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), veritably matching its sophomore run. Among its fellow renewed TBS comedies, The Detour was on par with Wrecked, The Guest Book and American Dad!, and just a tenth behind freshman hit The Last O.G.

TBS reports that across linear, VOD and digital platforms, Season 3 of The Detour reached more than 25 million viewers, marking an increase of 74 percent in digital views vs. Season 2.