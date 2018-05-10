World of Dance Renewed for Season 3, Weeks Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

NBC is World of Dance-ing as fast as it can.
The Peacock network on Thursday announced that its summertime dance competition series has been renewed for Season 3, weeks ahead of its Season 2 premiere (airing Tuesday, May 29 at 10/9c).
“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” Jennifer Lopez said in a statement. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”
In its first season, World of Dance averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, making it last summer’s most watched and top-rated new program, and broadcast-TV’s No. 2 summer show overall (trailing only its lead-in, America’s Got Talent).