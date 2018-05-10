Drag Race Sneak Peek: Miz Cracker's Tragic Backstory Unites the Queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been non-stop drama as of late, but there appears to be peace between the queendoms in this sneak peek of tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c).

As we all know, nothing brings this show’s contestants closer together than a sad backstory. And this time, it’s Miz Cracker’s turn for a dramatic reading.

“We were desperately poor,” Cracker recalls in TVLine’s exclusive clip. “[We bought] ‘shiners,’ which are the cans that you get really cheap from the grocery store because the labels came off. You don’t know what’s inside, it’s could be any f–ing thing and you’re like, ‘We’re going to find out today if dinner is food or dinner is a condiment.'”

(Side note: The lack of drama in this clip could also have something to do with the fact that neither Eureka nor The Vixen make an appearance. It’s entirely possible that they’re murdering each other just off camera.)

