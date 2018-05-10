The Voice Season 15: Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson Returning as Coaches

A pair of American Idols are planning a major return… to The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches for the NBC reality competition series’ 15th season, TVLine has learned.

Clarkson is currently seated alongside Levine and Shelton in her first season as a coach, while Hudson hasn’t occupied a red chair since her stint in Season 13 (though she gets extra points for also having served as a coach for two seasons on the U.K. edition of The Voice).

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC Entertainment said in a statement. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c. Are you excited for next season’s lineup of coaches? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.