Star Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Star will rise again: Fox has renewed Lee Daniels’ musical-soap for a third season, TVLine has learned. The decision comes as little surprise considering that the series boasted strong compatibility with its similarly-themed lead-in Empire.

Star premiered strongly out of Fox’s top drama in December 2016, and the two series eventually crossed over with their season premieres this past September. To date, Season 2 of Star has averaged 4.2 million total weekly viewers and a 1.3 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), exactly matching the averages for its freshman run. In the demo, Star ranks third among all Fox dramas (trailing Empire and 9-1-1), while in total audiences it places fourth (adding The Resident to the mix).

Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c, with its season finale set for May 23.