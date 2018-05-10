Rick and Morty Renewed for 70 Additional Episodes at Adult Swim

This is practically unheard of: Adult Swim has just handed out a 70 — yes, seventy — episode renewal to the animated comedy Rick and Morty, TVLine has learned.

Series co-creator Dan Harmon announced the pickup in a sudsy Instagram post on Thursday morning:

The renewal comes more than six months after the end of Season 3, which chronicled the long-dreaded dissolution of Beth and Jerry’s marriage, the election of Robot Morty to President of the Citadal and the unsettling birth of Pickle Rick.

Are you excited for more Rick and Morty? Drop a comment below.