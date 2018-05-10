Cobra Kai Renewed for Season 2

Cobra Kai is waxing on… and on and on. YouTube has renewed the Karate Kid sequel series for Season 2, TVLine has learned. The second season is expected to air sometime in 2019.

Set more than three decades after the first Karate Kid film, Cobra Kai finds Johnny Lawrence (played once again by William Zabka) reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and reviving his feud with Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio).

The action-dramedy also stars Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso.

Are you pleased to hear that Cobra Kai will kick back? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.