Tattoo-hoo! NBC has renewed Blindspot for Season 4, TVLine has confirmed.

The series — starring Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton — moved to Fridays this season, where it had been averaging 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. Although it ranked among NBC’s least watched, lowest rated dramas, it remained a steady performer, posting a 0.7 rating for nine of this season’s 13 episodes.

The Season 3 finale is set to air on May 18.