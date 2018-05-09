The Originals Photos: Caroline Returns — So Why Doesn't Klaus Look Happy?

Caroline Forbes may be a sight for fans’ sore eyes, but Klaus couldn’t look any less thrilled to see her in a new photo from Episode 6 of The Originals‘ final season.

Perhaps Klaus is remembering that the last time he saw Caroline, she said some things he wasn’t ready to hear. (The sentence “Stop using Mikael as an excuse to be a bad father!” comes to mind.)

Then again, it’s probably pointless to speculate about the photo’s context, as The CW chose not to release an official synopsis for the episode — not that a lack of information hasn’t stopped me before.

Just for fun, here’s another shot of Caroline from the mysterious episode:

Crossed arms? A hint of a smile? What does it all mean?! Drop a comment with your best guesses below.