Ratings: NCIS Hits Highs With Abby's Exit, Lethal Weapon Up With Finale

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 14.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, surging 19 and 33 percent week-to-week to mark its largest audience in nearly 15 months and its best demo number since the season premiere.

Readers gave Abby’s farewell episode an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, Bull‘s sophomore finale (11.8 mil/1.3) tied its season high in the demo while scoring its biggest audience since November 2016, while New Orleans (8.1 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth in the demo.

Over on Fox, bubble drama Lethal Weapon (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked up a tenth with its Season 2 finale, while New Girl (1.5 mil/0.5, 1.4 mil/0.5) was steady with its double-header.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Roseanne (10.2 mil/2.6), The Middle (5.9 mil/1.5) and black-ish (4.4 mil/1.2) were all steady, while Splitting Up Together (3.5 mil/1.0) and For the People (2.1 mil/0.5) each dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (1.7 mil/0.7) and The 100 (1.1 mil/0.4) both rose a tenth.

NBC | The Voice (7.2 mil/1.2), Rise (3.8 mil/0/7) and Chicago Med (5.8 mil/1.0) were all steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.