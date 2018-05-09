Law & Order: SVU's Fin Grills a Victim's Relative in Power-ful Sneak Peek

Fans of the Starz series Power may recognize a familiar — though not necessarily trustworthy — face in this week’s Law & Order: SVU.

Rotimi, who plays the power-hungry and morally shifty Dre in the cable crime drama, shows up in tonight’s episode of the NBC procedural (9/8c) as man who claims that his sister was gang-raped. But in the exclusive sneak peek of “Guardian” above, Fin doesn’t really seem sympathetic to the guy’s plight. (Maybe it’s because the victim’s brother admits to giving vodka to a 15-year-old high school student to “celebrate” a good grade?)

The hour’s guest roster also includes Rachel Hilson (Rise), Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), comedian George Wallace and rapper Big Daddy Kane.

Next week’s episode, which chronicles an Alzheimer’s patient’s rape claim, also features an impressive guest cast: Fionnula Flanagan (Defiance), Hal Linden (Barney Miller), Anne Archer (Falcon Crest) and comedian Joe Piscopo.