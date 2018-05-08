Ratings: Lucifer Ticks Up Heading Into Finale, Supergirl Matches Low

Fox bubble drama Lucifer this Monday night drew 2.86 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up from last week’s lows with its penultimate episode of Season 3.

Leading out of that, the newly renewed The Resident (4 mil/0.9) was also up.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (5.4 mil/1.0) rose two tenths from last week’s low with its sophomore finale. Man With a Plan (4.9 mil/0.8), Superior Donuts (4.4 mil/0.7) and Elementary (4.6 mil/0.6) were all steady.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.6 mil/0.4) returned to its demo low, while iZombie (820K/0.3) is currently up a tenth.

NBC | The Voice (8.3 mil/1.4) dipped 6 and 18 percent week-to-week. Running Wild returned to 3.7 mil/0.9, down from its previous average (3.9 mil/1.1).

ABC | Dancing With the Stars: Athletes (7.6 mil/1.0) dipped 11 percent and a tenth from its opener; The Crossing (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

