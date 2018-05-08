Gotham Sneak Peek: Jeremiah's Not Joking With Bruce About His Next Kill

Gotham‘s Jeremiah Valeska is very quickly, very coldly making a name for himself in the wake of his brother Jerome’s death, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

In this season’s penultimate episode, “One Bad Day” (airing Thursday at 8/7c on Fox), Bullock takes the lead at the GCPD with Gordon MIA (or worse), while Bruce’s psychological limits are tested as those close to him are put in danger.

Indeed, Bruce (played by David Mazouz) is very much on edge in the sneak peek above, as he rails at Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan) for his early actions born of insanity. But make no mistake, Jerome’s twin has only just begun to taunt “best friend” Bruce. Press play above to see who now is in the psycho’s crosshairs, and how Bruce reacts. UPDATE: Video currently broken, in process of being fixed.

