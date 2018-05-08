This Clip From Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 May Cost You Your Appetite

The next time Bill Nye invites you over for dinner*, make sure he’s very clear about what’s going to be on the menu.

An upcoming episode from Bill Nye Saves the World‘s third season — dropping Friday, May 11 on Netflix — finds the Science Guy™ exploring the possibility of insects as a future food source. Calcium-rich lemon ants, sago grubs (a great source of unsaturated fats!) and oddly promiscuous meal worms are all up for grabs.

And I’m not sure what’s more unsettling: That this information is being relayed by a talking cricket, or that he ends one of his presentations by telling Nye, “Eat them before they eat you.”

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the buggy episode above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

*Can I come as your +1?