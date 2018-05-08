13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer Launches Devastating New Mystery: 'Hannah Wasn't the Only One'

The second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is full of ‘roid rage — Polaroid rage, that is.

As you’ll see in the just-released trailer for Season 2 — which hits Netflix on Friday, May 18 — a mysterious photo caption implies that “Hannah wasn’t the only one,” launching a dark new mystery for Clay and his “friends” to solve. (Another labeled “He won’t stop” also gave me chills.)

Add to that the fact that Clay is having visions of his dead friend, Jessica is being bullied into not speaking out about her sexual assault and someone is (finally) calling Bryce out for being a rapist — and, yeah, things are going to get pretty dramatic. Even for this show.

The sophomore outing sets out to address a number of dangling threads from Season 1, including how Jessica will cope with her assault, whether Bryce will get what’s coming to him, how Clay will (if ever) get over Hannah’s loss, what happened to Alex, and what decisions Tyler will make “in the face of his social isolation.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts about (and hopes for) Season 2 below.