The 100 Video: An Unsettling Discovery Is Made Aboard the Prisoners' Ship

You’re about to find out why Tuesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 9/8c) is called “Sleeping Giants.”

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the revealing hour finds the gang exploring what’s believed to be an empty prisoners’ ship. But before they even get discover just how wrong they are, Monty and Murphy nearly come to blows over the right course of action moving forward. Monty wants to play it safe, while Murphy… well, let’s just say the show’s big time jump didn’t make him any less Murphy.

Then comes the big twist: They’re not the only ones on board the ship!

