TVLine Items: R. Kelly Victims' Lifetime Docuseries, Lies Adds One and More

Lifetime is giving a voice to R. Kelly’s alleged victims.

The network has ordered a docuseries and an untitled movie about the women who say they have suffered abuse at the hands of the R&B musician.

The documentary show will feature “survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, [who] are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental and physical abuse,” per the official release. The movie, meanwhile, “will lift the veil on the secretive inner world of R. Kelly, bringing to light the shocking allegations of abuse and twisted mind games.”

* Big Little Lies has cast Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) in a recurring role for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. She’ll play Katie Richmond, a new character who’s not from the original novel.

* TBS has renewed the Conan O’Brien-produced animated comedy Final Space for a second season.

* AMC has ordered a companion talk show for its upcoming dramedy Dietland. The discussion program, titled Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler, will debut on Monday, June 4 at 11/10c after the two-hour Dietland series premiere.

* Descendants 3 has cast choreographer Jamal Sims as The Princess and the Frog villain Dr. Facilier. Newcomer Jadah Marie will play the doctor’s daughter Celia.

* NBC will air the two-hour special ABBA: Thank You for the Music, An All-Star Tribute this December.

