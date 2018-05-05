Ratings: MacGyver Finale, Five-0 and Blue Bloods All Go Low

CBS’ already renewed MacGyver wrapped its sophomore season on Friday night with 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping in both measures to mark series lows.

Hawaii Five-0 (7 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.7 mil/0.7) also hit series lows, down two tenths and one tenth respectively.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time (2 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth to return to its demo low; bubble drama Agents of SHIELD (1.62 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo yet dipped to a new audience low.

Pending adjustment due to MLB preemption, Dynasty (1.1 mil/0.2) is currently steady while Life Sentence (910K/0.2) is up.

NBC bubble drama Blindspot (2.63 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo while dipping to an audience low… Fox’s MasterChef Junior did 2.6 mil/0.6 and then 3 mil/0.7.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.