Deception Sneak Peek: This Bit of Sleight of Hand Is Truly Dope

This week on ABC’s freshman drama Deception (Sundays, 10/9c), a drug dealer’s stash magically disappears, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

Cameron (played by Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Jordan (Justin Chon) are in the park surreptitiously scoping out a drug dealer who has a connection to a recent murder when the latter bolts on ahead and chats up the person of interest.

Jordan, however, did a whole lot more than talk, as he later reveals to an anxious Cameron. Press play above to witness his sleight of hand on replay.

Elsewhere in the episode “Getting Away Clean”: the team acquires an unexpected partner, while Gunter (Vinnie Jones) makes a discovery that will change the team’s lives (no less than!) forever.

