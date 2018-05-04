Family Guy Sneak Peek: Peter's New Millennial Lifestyle Takes a Tragic Turn

Like a big, fat chameleon, Peter Griffin has managed to infiltrate countless social groups over the years — remember when he was gay for almost an entire episode? — but his stint as a millennial will surely prove to be one of his darkest.

Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c) finds Peter adopting a younger lifestyle “to help promote the brewery to millennials … and his methods soon attract the attention of a high-powered Silicon Valley executive.”

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Peter’s little experiment doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, especially for his new pal Hammer (voiced by Family Guy writer Damien Fahey).

