Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Vixen Calls Eureka Unprofessional, Drama Ensues

The tension between Eureka and The Vixen has been mounting all season long on RuPaul’s rag Race — and it’s about to reach a boil.

Thursday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) marks the long-awaited arrival of Snatch Game, Season 10 edition, but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, not every queen makes a good *ahem* impression.

“I don’t know how you’re going to take this,” Vixen tells Eureka — which is always a good way to start a conversation — in the video below. “But I feel like you stepped on a lot of people and kind of took their moment from them.”

Eureka gets defensive, naturally, but no matter how many valid points she brings up, Vixen maintains, “I think there’s a level of professionalism where you know when to hold back.”

Hit PLAY on the video below to see the full confrontation, then drop a comment: Whose side are you on?